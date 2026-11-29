Armed men briefly seized a cargo vessel operated by a UAE-based company in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen. They later left the ship, all crew members are safe, and the vessel continued to its next port.

Seizure near Balhaf

As The National reports, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report of unauthorized persons boarding the vessel at around 10:30 UAE time. The incident occurred approximately 120 kilometers southwest of the Yemeni city of Balhaf.

The captain told UKMTO that armed unauthorized individuals had taken control of the vessel. In a subsequent update, the agency said that the individuals had left the ship, the crew was safe, and the vessel was heading to its destination port.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Information about the vessel and attackers

Officials in the semi-autonomous Somali region of Puntland identified the vessel as MV Marsa Virgo, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by Marsa Ocean Shipping, a UAE-based company. A Puntland maritime police representative told the Associated Press that the vessel, carrying containers with undisclosed cargo, was seized by six armed men.

Three Puntland security officials separately told AFP that the attack was carried out by six Somalis who traveled from Puntland to Yemen in a fishing boat. According to their account, they hid among Somalis in southern Yemen and obtained weapons there. This information has not been independently confirmed. The officials also said that 19 crew members had taken shelter in a secure room.

The EU Maritime Security Centre in the Indian Ocean separately reported that same day that six armed pirates were aboard a merchant vessel approximately 220 kilometers northwest of the Somali city of Bosaso. It was not immediately clear whether that report concerned the same ship. The EU naval mission Operation Atalanta said it was investigating the incident.

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