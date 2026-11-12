Underwater archaeologists investigating the wreckage of the Danish frigate Havmanden near Gothenburg, Sweden, have found the heel section of a high-quality men's shoe and two manillas — metal rings used as payment in the transatlantic slave trade. The ship was wrecked in 1683 after a mutiny on board, Live Science reports.

Mutiny on the way to the Caribbean

The frigate was headed for the island of St. Thomas in the Caribbean Sea, which is now part of the U.S. Virgin Islands. On board were convicts and indentured servants intended to work on the island in the interests of the Danish West India Company.

After dropping off new colonists, the vessel was planned to be sent to West Africa to purchase enslaved Africans. However, due to a shortage of food and water, several crew members and convicts seized the ship near the Azores and headed for Copenhagen.

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The mutineers shot the captain and threw several officers, including Jørgen Iversen Dyppel, the first governor of the Danish West Indies, overboard in the English Channel. After the vessel ran aground, the participants in the mutiny were tried in Copenhagen and sentenced to death.

The shoe and manillas

Researchers suggest that the discovered shoe fragment may have belonged to Dyppel, as its owner was likely a person of higher social status. Vivi Lena Andersen, director of Rudersdal Museums, said she had not seen footwear of such high quality among finds from shipwrecks. The craftsmanship is indicated by tiny, even holes along the edge of the sole, which required special tools and skills to make in the 17th century.

Two manillas were also found on the sunken vessel. European traders cast such rings from copper, brass or iron and exchanged them for enslaved people in West Africa, including along the coast of present-day Nigeria. According to the National Museum of Denmark, manillas are rarely found in Scandinavia. Denmark continued its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade for more than a century after the Havmanden wreck: Christian VII, King of Denmark and Norway, banned it in 1792, while slavery in the Danish West Indies existed until 1848.

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