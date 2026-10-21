A fire broke out on the passenger ferry KMP Batumandi off the Indonesian island of Java. During a rescue operation that lasted several hours, all 460 people on board were evacuated from the vessel: 420 passengers and 40 crew members.

Evacuation near Merak Besar Island

According to Anadolu Agency, citing the Jakarta Globe, which quoted rescuers, the ferry caught fire near Merak Besar Island in Banten province.

Eighteen vessels and support units were involved in evacuating people and extinguishing the fire. They included rescue boats, tugboats, patrol vessels and fishing boats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Several broadcasters aired footage showing thick black smoke above the ferry and passengers trying to reach safety.

Cause of fire not established

The cause of the fire was not immediately established. Merak Port is one of the main ferry ports linking the islands of Java and Sumatra across the Sunda Strait, one of Indonesia's busiest ferry routes.

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