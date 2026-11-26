The tanker Med Emre, carrying up to 7,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, sank near the Spanish island of Ibiza. One crew member died in the accident, while several other sailors suffered hypothermia. Der Spiegel reports.

Rescue operation

The Maltese-flagged tanker was travelling from Algeciras to Barcelona. The 120-metre vessel sank approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Ibiza. There were 17 crew members on board. One of them was taken to hospital, where medics pronounced him dead.

Six sailors were taken to Ibiza Airport and from there to two hospitals with minor injuries, primarily hypothermia. Five crew members were transported to Valencia. Another five were in good condition aboard a rescue vessel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the time of the accident, a yellow weather warning for a storm and high waves was in force in the area. Three helicopters from Palma, Valencia and Tarragona, several rescue vessels, as well as other ships nearby, were involved in the rescue operation.

Assessment of pollution risk

Spain's merchant shipping service activated the second-level national marine pollution response plan, the second-highest level. The specialised vessel Clara Campoamor is heading to the sinking site to check for possible pollution of the waters. The situation is also being monitored from an aircraft.

Spanish authorities are still determining whether the accident poses a threat to the environment. The depth of the Mediterranean Sea in the area of the sinking reaches several hundred metres. The waters northeast of Ibiza are home to sea turtles, dolphins and the Balearic shearwater, one of Europe's most endangered seabird species.

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