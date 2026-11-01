Near the uninhabited island of Kekova in the Mediterranean Sea off western Turkey, underwater excavations have uncovered evidence of a shipwreck that may be the world’s oldest. According to the Jerusalem Post, citing the BBC, researchers found three stone anchors and around 30 amphorae.

Early Bronze Age amphorae

The head of the Mediterranean Archaeology Association expedition, Akdeniz University professor Hakan Öniz, said that the decoration of the amphorae provides grounds to date the find to the Early Bronze Age. The vessels are estimated to be approximately 4,400–4,700 years old.

Öniz called the shipwreck “a time capsule on the seabed.” According to him, expedition members became the first people to touch these objects in about 5,000 years.

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Origin of the vessels and traces of their contents

An analysis of the vessels’ shape indicates that they may have been made in workshops in the Jordan Valley. Similar amphorae have previously been found in Egypt, Troy and Crete.

One of the amphorae has nine separate markings and two holes in its body. It may have been used for making cheese or churning butter, which researchers believe may indicate that sailors prepared food during long voyages.

A shiny residue has remained in some amphorae. Macquarie University archaeologist Karin Sowada suggested that it could be remnants of olive oil, wine or tree resins. She also noted that the large vessels may have been reused for many years.

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