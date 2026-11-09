Eight migrants die off Crete after boat sinks — Asharq Al-Awsat

Eight people died off the coast of the Greek island of Crete after a boat carrying migrants sank. About 28 others survived, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the Greek coast guard.

Rescue operation

The maritime police launched an urgent rescue operation late on Saturday after the boat sent a distress signal. Strong winds made conditions at sea difficult, the coast guard said.

On Sunday, another vessel that was nearby picked up about 28 survivors and the body of one victim. The survivors were transferred to a police vessel and taken to Crete. According to the authorities, the people were Sudanese nationals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seven bodies on the boat

Overnight into Monday, a coast guard rescue vessel located the boat about 10 nautical miles south of Crete. Seven more bodies remained on board, the coast guard уточнила. The total death toll reached eight.

Crete is one of the main entry points to the European Union for migrants departing from Libya and trying to reach Greece by sea. Such crossings often prove fatal because vessels sink.

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