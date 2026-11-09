Off the southern coast of the Greek island of Crete, the bodies of 12 migrants were found and approximately 105 people were rescued in three separate operations. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Greek authorities.

The highest number of victims was found near Kali Limenes

A Morocco-flagged container ship spotted a boat carrying migrants about 15 nautical miles, or 28 kilometers, southeast of Kali Limenes. A Greek coast guard vessel headed to the scene. It rescued 18 people and found the bodies of 12 dead people.

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Two more boats were found south of the island

In two other cases, boats carrying 47 and 40 migrants were spotted approximately 30 and 31 nautical miles south of Kali Limenes. Manned and unmanned aircraft of the Frontex agency assisted in the search for the vessels.

Frontex vessels rescued a total of 87 people from these two boats. They were planned to be taken to the port of Kali Limenes. Together with the 18 people rescued during the first operation, the number of people rescued in the three cases amounts to about 105.

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