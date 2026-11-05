In Australia’s Sugarloaf-Stockrington conservation area near Newcastle, researchers found no signs of chlamydia in 27 wild koalas tested using genetic methods. According to the University of Newcastle team’s estimate, around 2,300 koalas may live in this landscape, ABC News Australia reports.

Population monitoring

Since 2020, scientists and Gamilaraay and Wiradjuri Indigenous representative Darin McKenney have surveyed an area of 23,900 hectares. In total, the team spent more than 250 nights monitoring koalas using thermal-imaging drones. McKenney had also observed the animals for many years using motion-sensor cameras installed in trees.

At the end of 2025, the team confirmed the presence of 292 koalas in the Sugarloaf-Stockrington area. New drone surveys and modelling conducted in 2026 indicated a significantly larger population. Conservation scientist Ryan Witt said the population, which has survived on the edge of a major city, appears to be thriving.

Chlamydia testing

After more koala joeys were spotted in camera footage in 2026, researchers focused on the animals’ reproductive health. Using drones, they located koalas, collected fresh feces and delivered the samples to specialized laboratories at the University of the Sunshine Coast for genetic testing and disease screening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No evidence of chlamydia was found in the 27 samples at the time of testing. A review of wildlife rescue service records and clinical data in the Lower Hunter region from October 2022 to September 2026 also showed no signs of chlamydia in another 27 koalas within 30 kilometres of the conservation area.

University of Sydney veterinary pathologist Mark Krockenberger stressed that the available results do not provide grounds to state with 100% certainty that the population near Newcastle is disease-free, but the genetic tests are encouraging. Researchers believe the koalas may have been isolated from other populations for a long time, potentially explaining the absence of detected infection, but also indicating low genetic diversity.

Ryan Witt submitted the study results to the New South Wales government for consideration as part of a draft koala conservation strategy. He recommended strengthening habitat protection, installing dedicated fencing, and introducing long-term population monitoring and regular disease screening.

Read us on