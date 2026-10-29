A fire on a vessel was reported in the Strait of Hormuz, 9 nautical miles north of the Omani city of Khasab. The British UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) service reported the incident on Thursday.

Report from another vessel

According to Anadolu Agency, the captain of another vessel reported seeing a vessel on fire. The condition of the crew members aboard the vessel where the fire reportedly occurred remains unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for vessels

At the time of the statement, no assessment of damage to the vessel or information about the incident’s potential environmental impact was available. UKMTO advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report suspicious activity while authorities establish the circumstances.

The incident occurred amid tensions between Iran and the United States over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. It is an important route for global supplies of energy resources and goods.

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