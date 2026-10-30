On Friday, October 30, a tugboat bound for the Philippines caught fire near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan. Six Japanese crew members were on board the vessel, and their condition was unknown at the time of reporting.

Coast Guard data

The Japan Coast Guard reported that it had no information about the condition of the six sailors after the fire on the tugboat. The agency identified the crew as Japanese and said that the vessel was near Miyako Island.

The incident was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Japan Coast Guard. The agency’s report is dated October 30.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vessel’s route

According to Kyodo News, the tugboat was heading to the Philippines. Anadolu Agency relayed information about the vessel’s route, citing the Japanese news agency.

Miyako Island is located in Okinawa Prefecture, which the source describes as Japan’s southernmost prefecture. The report concerns a fire on a tugboat near this island.

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