Oil patches found near Singapore’s southern islands — Channel NewsAsia

Several oil patches have been found in Singapore’s southern waters near Pulau Sebarok, Pulau Semakau and Selat Pau. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is investigating their origin, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Aerial surveillance

The authority received a report of oil in the waters near Pulau Sebarok at about 10:25 on November 1. Subsequent aerial surveillance confirmed the presence of several patches in the area.

At the same time, aerial surveillance did not detect any oil patches near West Coast, Sentosa, the Southern Islands or East Coast. According to the authorities, the situation has not affected shipping or port operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cleanup measures

The Maritime and Port Authority engaged oil spill response contractors. Terminals in the area were also instructed to deploy their own resources to respond to such incidents.

The relevant services were alerted to protect the coastline if necessary, while vessels in the port were asked to report any new sightings of oil patches. The authorities continue to monitor the waters and, together with agencies and terminals, are taking measures to mitigate the pollution and clean up the waters.

Pulau Semakau, home to Singapore’s only landfill, is located about 8 km south of the country’s main island.

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