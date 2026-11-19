A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal, with about 100 people on board, including five women, according to one of the survivors. Dozens of passengers are considered missing. As BBC News reports, the search operation continued throughout Wednesday and was due to resume on Thursday.

Boat washed ashore

The damaged vessel was washed onto a beach near the village of Yenne, south of Dakar. Police found documents, mobile phones, personal belongings and a school enrolment document among the wreckage.

A representative of the village chief, Oumar Sow, said the tragedy occurred at about 02:00 local time. According to him, cries from the pirogue could be heard even from the beach.

Initial reports said that one person had died. At the same time, local media reported that at least four bodies had been found.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rise in dangerous sea routes

Less than two weeks ago, a shipwreck near the northwestern town of Thieppe claimed at least 39 lives and became one of Senegal's deadliest migration disasters.

Senegalese President Diomaye Faye expressed concern at a government meeting over a renewed increase in irregular departures by migrants seeking to reach Europe. He instructed the Interior Ministry to prepare a report on the factors behind such journeys and possible response measures.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 454 deaths and disappearances have been recorded off the coast of West Africa this year. The organization noted that the real number may be higher, as some boats disappear without a trace. Due to tighter controls on routes through North Africa, more and more migrants are heading to Spain's Canary Islands in pirogues, which are often overcrowded and unsuitable for long crossings of the Atlantic Ocean.

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