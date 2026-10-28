At Patience Seamount south of Tasmania, Australia, scientists estimated the seasonal aggregation of deep-sea eels of the species Diastobranchus capensis at up to 2.8 million individuals. According to the researchers' calculations, their total biomass exceeded 3,500 tonnes in May, ScienceAlert reports.

Aggregation above the seafloor

The study was led by marine scientist Ben Scoulding of the Australian scientific organization CSIRO. Between 2023 and 2025, the team surveyed the area using sonar and underwater cameras. The sonar could not distinguish the eels from another fish species that also gathers near the seamount — the orange roughy Hoplostethus atlanticus. The scientists therefore combined acoustic measurements with video footage to determine each species' contribution to the signals obtained.

At the time when the aggregation was at its largest, it extended about 3 km in length, 2 km in width, and up to 150 m above the seafloor. According to the team's calculations, the eels' biomass increased from about 750 tonnes in March to more than 3,500 tonnes in May. Patience Seamount itself covers only about 2 square km, but supports a large seasonal fish aggregation every year.

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The likely purpose is reproduction

The eels live near the seamount throughout the year, but their numbers are highest in March through May, which is autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. By combining the new data with previous observations, the scientists tracked the aggregation's presence from December to August. During this period, researchers found males and females at a late stage of readiness for spawning. Females were also found to have eggs at a late stage of development and empty stomachs.

Scientists believe the fish may stop feeding before spawning, which makes them difficult to catch: despite the large aggregation, the team managed to catch only seven individuals. The exact time and place of spawning have still not been established, nor has the reason why the eels choose Patience Seamount among about 120 seamounts in the Huon and Tasman Fracture marine parks. One hypothesis is the seamount's proximity to the continental shelf, which may affect fish movements or ocean currents.

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