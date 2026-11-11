Tanker sinks off Thailand, six missing — Anadolu Agency

The Thai-registered oil tanker Venus 14 sank off Thailand’s eastern coast, with six crew members missing. The vessel supplied fuel to fishing boats. As Anadolu Agency reports, the tanker sank approximately 27 nautical miles from the entrance to the Sattahip naval base in Chonburi province.

Search operation

Thailand’s First Naval Area Command launched a search for the missing sailors and the sunken vessel. The Tor 113 patrol boat and a maritime surveillance aircraft were dispatched to the area. Other vessels travelling nearby were warned about the situation.

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Risk of fuel leak

The navy is coordinating with the Marine Department in preparation for possible sea pollution should fuel leak from the tanker. The amount of fuel aboard Venus 14 when it sank remains unknown. The HTMS Panyi tugboat and a helicopter with personnel and equipment for responding to oil spills are also on standby.

Officials did not disclose the cause of the vessel’s sinking or information on a possible distress signal before the incident. The search-and-rescue operation will continue, while authorities will monitor potential consequences for the marine ecosystem.

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