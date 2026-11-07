A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Kanto region on Friday, November 6. The Japan Meteorological Agency did not issue a tsunami warning, The Hindu reports. The agency published information about the tremors on its website.

Tremors at sea

The shallow earthquake occurred at 7:39 p.m. local time, or 10:39 a.m. GMT, at sea near the coast of Kanto. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, its epicenter was about 169 kilometers, or 105 miles, southeast of Asahi, a city east of Japan’s capital, Tokyo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Intensity and consequences

The JMA recorded a seismic intensity of 3 on the Japanese scale from 0 to 7. According to the agency’s explanation, at this level, tremors are felt by nearly everyone indoors, and dishes on shelves may rattle.

No reports of damage or casualties were received immediately after the earthquake.

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