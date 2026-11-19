An unknown projectile struck the engine room of a tanker that was exiting through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred approximately six nautical miles north of the city of Khasab.

Crew safe

As Anadolu Agency reports, citing UKMTO, the strike was recorded at 16:45 GMT. The British agency said it had received information from local authorities. All crew members are safe, and their location has been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damage assessment ongoing

UKMTO said that the extent of damage to the vessel and the possible environmental impact of the incident are currently unknown. The agency did not specify the origin of the projectile that hit the tanker.

The British service urged other vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities.

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