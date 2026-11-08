At least 21 people died after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal. The vessel ran into trouble near Kebemer in the northwest of the country.

Search and rescue operation continues

Senegal’s Interior Ministry said that search and rescue efforts are ongoing. So far, one survivor has been confirmed found. Euronews reports.

In a ministry statement, the minister of interior and public security, on behalf of the president and the government, paid tribute to the victims and expressed condolences to their families.

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Authorities say they will combat smugglers

Senegalese authorities also said they intend to counter networks engaged in the illegal transportation of people and cooperate with neighboring countries to address the problem.

The UN International Organization for Migration describes the Atlantic route as one of the key routes through which migrants from West Africa try to reach Europe. Tighter controls at traditional departure points in Senegal, Morocco and Mauritania are prompting some people to leave from more southern countries, including Gambia. According to the organization, alternative departure points can add up to 750 kilometers to the route, while some crossings reach approximately 2,200 kilometers in total, increasing the risks of shipwrecks, dehydration and people going missing.

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