A powerful explosion was heard in western Aden, Yemen, after a suspected Houthi ballistic missile fell near a government military headquarters, Anadolu Agency reports, citing a local source.

The missile fell in a sandy area

According to the agency's source, who wished to remain anonymous, the missile fell in the remote sandy area of Bir Ahmed behind an iron production plant. The area is located in the Al-Buraiqa district in the west of Aden Governorate.

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The source said that there were no casualties or material damage as a result of the incident.

There were no official statements

The Yemeni government and its military forces did not immediately comment on the explosion. Aden is the temporary capital of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which controls significant parts of the country's southern and eastern provinces. The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern and western Yemen.

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