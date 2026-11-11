During the annual migration along the coast of Western Australia this year, the number of humpback whales observed travelling from the Southern Ocean to the state's northern waters fell by 60%. Researchers also recorded fewer calves, more whale strandings and animals becoming entangled in fishing gear, ABC News Australia reports.

Fewer females with calves

Geographe Marine Research team leader Capri Jolliffe described the season as unusual for humpback whales. Marine research specialist and Griffith University researcher Olaf Meynecke said reports of low whale numbers were also coming in regarding other populations in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to ABC, females with calves were also seen less frequently during the southern migration after giving birth near northern Kimberley.

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Possible reasons for the changes

According to Meynecke, early sea ice melt may have reduced the time whales spend in feeding areas. In his view, their condition is also being affected by lower food availability due to changes in krill populations and phytoplankton blooms. Researchers observed females that appeared thin and had depleted fat reserves needed to nurse calves.

Experienced whale watcher from Broome Cameron Birch said his tour groups had to travel 10–12 nautical miles from shore — almost twice as far as usual. Instead of interacting with 10–15 whales a day, they often saw only two or three.

At the same time, Birch does not consider the current decline in animal numbers a cause for alarm, citing cyclical fluctuations over the past 25 years. Meynecke said the number of recorded whale entanglements in Australia this year rose to 60, an increase of 20%. He stressed that some such cases may go unreported and that further research is important, as humpback whales may be an indicator of changes affecting other large whale species as well.

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