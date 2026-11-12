In the United States, the White House said that President Donald Trump retains full confidence in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. An administration representative called Lutnick the most transformative commerce secretary of modern times. At the same time, the official is being criticized by members of Congress following reports of delayed action to combat chip smuggling and over questions regarding government oversight of Nvidia chip exports to China, The National reports.

Senators’ complaints

According to The New York Times, the U.S. Department of Commerce took no action against Singapore-registered company Megaspeed, which found itself at the center of the Nvidia scandal. After it, Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive officer of Nvidia, the company he founded in 1993.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said that Lutnick and Deputy Secretary Jeffrey Kessler must explain why they did not close loopholes in export controls. Republican Senator John Kennedy also told Politico that Lutnick must answer questions regarding the approval of sales of advanced chips to China.

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Tighter controls on technology

According to CNBC, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton called on Lutnick to restrict Chinese memory manufacturer CXMT’s access to the U.S. market and prevent it from strengthening its position in the global market. CXMT is included on the Pentagon’s 1260H list, which includes companies linked to the Chinese military.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for bipartisan work on the AI Overwatch Act, the Match Act, and the Chip Security Act, aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced U.S. technologies. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said that Huang must testify before Congress this month. Nvidia is due to release its quarterly earnings next week; on Wednesday, its shares lost 4.5%.

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