The White House has asked Congress to include billions of dollars in additional funding in a temporary bill intended to keep federal agencies operating. As The Hill reports, the request is set out in a 12-page document listing exceptions to current spending levels.

Politico previously reported on the document. It is intended to allow the administration of President Donald Trump to advance some priorities if Congress does not approve full annual government funding. Lawmakers have until December 11 to prevent a government shutdown.

Defense proposals

Among the key proposals is an annualized funding level of $5 billion for Golden Dome, a plan to create a missile defense system over the United States. The White House said that without this provision, the program will be unable to continue production initiated with funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The administration is also requesting an increase of about $21.3 billion in annual spending on Navy submarine programs. Separately, it wants authority to begin procuring materials for the construction of the first Trump-class battleship.

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The document states that further requests for Pentagon funding are expected in the future. This comes as the administration's initiative for a $1.5 trillion defense budget is not advancing in Congress.

NASA, wildfires and healthcare

Outside the defense sector, the White House is requesting billions of dollars for NASA's Artemis program to return American astronauts to the Moon, as well as additional funds for wildfire suppression due to a possible funding shortfall.

The request also provides for a $70 million increase in annual funding for infectious disease surveillance programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The administration warned that funds allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic will be exhausted in early January.

In addition, the White House proposes revising restrictions on the sale of hemp-derived products. In September, Congress temporarily postponed a ban on intoxicating hemp products, which expires on December 11. The administration is asking to maintain access to non-intoxicating CBD products while retaining restrictions on products that pose health risks and preventing their sale to children.

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