The White House intends to continue President Donald Trump's tariff policy despite voters' reaction to rising prices. This was stated by White House Office of Public Liaison Director Jim Hoyer at the B20 summit in Washington, CNBC reports.

Hoyer described tariffs as a tool for restoring American manufacturing, protecting supply chains, and safeguarding national security. According to him, the administration plans to maintain the current pace of tariff policy until the end of Trump's presidential term.

Criticism of tariffs

Trump's former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, who is now vice chairman of IBM, said at the same event that tariffs are effectively a consumption tax for Americans. In his view, duties raise prices and force citizens to reconsider their spending.

According to a CNBC poll, about two-thirds of voters believed that Trump's policies contributed to inflation, while nearly nine out of ten called the cost of living an important or decisive factor in their vote. Another Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 62% of Americans support repealing Trump's tariffs, while 21% approve of his approach to the cost of living.

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Prices and changes in trade

New government data showed that consumer prices rose by 0.4% in October, exceeding economists' expectations. Annual inflation in September stood at 3.7% — the latest available year-on-year figure and a level above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

The article notes that prices are also affected by the war with Iran, which has raised energy costs, as well as housing and healthcare expenses. At the same time, a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimated that about 26% of tariff increases were passed on to consumer prices, with part of the effect potentially appearing in supply chains over nine to twelve months.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said that companies are moving production and sourcing closer, while global supply chains are becoming more regional. Democrats plan to oppose the tariffs after gaining control of Congress in January, but the president's veto power and broad trade authority could complicate their repeal.

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