The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is withdrawing its nomination of preventive medicine physician Heidi Overton for the post of commissioner of the FDA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This was reported by STAT News, citing a White House official and a source close to Overton.

Republicans’ position

According to the outlet, the decision was made amid concerns that Overton would not have sufficient support among Republicans on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health. The committee was expected to vote on her nomination on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Details of the nomination

Overton previously worked at the White House during the Trump administration. She is a preventive medicine physician. At the time of STAT News’ report, a committee vote on her nomination was still expected.

Axios was the first to report the withdrawal of the nomination on Tuesday evening. STAT News’ article on the decision was published on November 17, 2026.

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