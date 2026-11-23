The White House has created a special interagency group to prevent further disruptions to the US air traffic control system ahead of Americans' mass travel for Thanksgiving. Anadolu Agency reports.

Interagency group

The Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team includes representatives of the US Federal Aviation Administration, the Departments of Transportation and Defense, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. According to a White House representative, the group met daily this week to ensure the system's uninterrupted operation.

As Anadolu Agency notes, citing The Daily Wire, the group was formed after a technical malfunction that led to flights being halted across the country. The five-hour air traffic shutdown was only the second such occurrence since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The White House was criticized for insufficient transparency after the incident, while officials insisted that a cyberattack was not the cause.

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System stability

The Federal Aviation Administration is considering short-term options for adjusting the network and measures to improve the stability of the current air traffic control system. The agency seeks to remove unreliable components while continuing to modernize and transform the system.

In addition, the FAA is working to expand the capabilities of the National Operations Control Center and the monitoring center. According to a White House representative, this is expected to help detect anomalies in the system's operation earlier and limit their impact before they spread. White House spokesperson Allison Schuster said the team is moving quickly to update the outdated air traffic control system.

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