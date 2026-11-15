In the United States, the White House has withdrawn the nomination of district judge Lee Rudofsky to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit after Republican senators from Arkansas John Boozman and Tom Cotton opposed it. Instead of Rudofsky, the White House nominated Arkansas Supreme Court Justice J. Cody Hiland. NDTV World reports.

The decision was made during the Senate's post-election session, when the White House and the chamber's Republican leadership are seeking to confirm as many candidates as possible to lifetime federal court posts before control of the Senate passes to Democrats. During Donald Trump's second term, the Senate has already confirmed 57 of his nominees to district and appellate courts.

Senators' objections

Senators traditionally participate in selecting judges for vacancies in their states. Nominations to district courts particularly depend on the so-called blue slip — a document supporting a candidate that is submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee by senators from the relevant state.

Republican Senator from North Carolina Thom Tillis said that the White House had sometimes effectively asked senators to agree to an already selected candidate. According to him, this approach runs counter to the established procedure of the Senate. Tillis supported efforts by Arkansas representatives to block Rudofsky's nomination.

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Other nominations in question

Republicans have also voiced reservations about two other candidates for federal judicial posts. Senator John Cornyn did not commit to supporting T. Elliott Geiser, nominated for a federal judgeship in Dallas. According to the outlet, Geiser did not go through the usual selection process involving Texas senators, and without a blue slip from Cornyn, he will not be able to appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing.

Tillis also supported Senator Alan Armstrong's objections to Zach West, a lawyer from the Oklahoma attorney general's office. Armstrong initially submitted a positive blue slip for West but later withdrew his support. Tillis said he would not advance the nomination as long as at least one Republican senator from the state opposed it.

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune called the confirmation of judges one of the priorities before control of the chamber changes. Twenty-three nominations remain pending in the Senate, including the nomination of Judge Daniel Domenico to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

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