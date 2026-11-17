Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that patterns in the protein composition of melanoma tumors may help predict patients’ responses to immunotherapy. Two related studies, published in the journals Cancer Discovery and Clinical Cancer Research, describe a molecular atlas of melanoma and a method for classifying tumors by protein profiles, News-Medical reports.

Atlas of melanoma tumors

In the first study, scientists analyzed melanoma samples obtained from 183 patients before treatment began. They simultaneously examined 13 molecular levels, including the genome, proteome, and metabolome. This multiomic approach made it possible to create a detailed atlas of the melanoma tumor microenvironment.

The team also identified chemical changes in proteins associated with survival, as well as hundreds of potential targets for further research. According to co-senior author Divakar Davar, analyzing the protein state of tumors is important for understanding tumor biology and identifying predictive biomarkers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three protein subtypes

The second study included data from 208 tumor samples from melanoma patients collected before immunotherapy as part of an international collaboration. The researchers identified three tumor subtypes: one with increased immune activity, one with signs of active cell division, and one with characteristics associated with tumor growth and metastasis.

These groups correlated differently with treatment response. The subtype with high immune activity showed the best response to therapy. In patients receiving combination immunotherapy, the tumor subtype was also associated with disease progression and survival.

Based on protein patterns, the scientists trained a classifier to assign tumors to three groups. The model was independently tested in two patient cohorts; it was able to predict the type of treatment response and progression-free survival. The authors emphasize that the results require further validation before a clinical test for selecting therapy is developed.

Read us on