The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL Thanksgiving game at the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Before the game, the Bills have a 9–1 record, while the Chiefs are 8–2. The meeting will be the 11th head-to-head duel between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, Sky Sports reports.

Allen and Mahomes rivalry

Allen has the edge in regular-season games, with five wins and one loss. At the same time, Mahomes and the Chiefs won all four playoff meetings against the Bills in 2020–2024, including two American Football Conference Championship Games and two divisional-round games.

Five of the last six games between the teams were decided by one possession. Buffalo won the most recent head-to-head game in November 2025, 28:21. One of the best-known episodes of the rivalry was a playoff game in January 2022: the Bills led 36:33 with 13 seconds left in regulation, but the Chiefs tied the score and won in overtime.

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Current form of the teams

After ten weeks of the season, Kansas City’s offense ranks first in the NFL in yards per game. Mahomes completed 226 of 337 passes for 2,709 yards, with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has not thrown an interception in the last four games.

Allen has passed for 2,527 yards this season, thrown 14 touchdowns and made nine interceptions. He also leads quarterbacks in rushing statistics, with 290 yards and 11 touchdowns. James Cook III plays an important role in the Bills’ running game, having gained 1,060 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ defense ranks fifth in the league in fewest yards allowed and second in points allowed. Since Jim Leonhard was appointed defensive coordinator, the Bills rank 11th in yards allowed to opponents and ninth in points allowed.

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