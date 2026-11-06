Belarus places four DW journalists on wanted list — Der Spiegel

Belarusian authorities have placed four journalists from Deutsche Welle’s Belarusian service on a wanted list: Volha Kapustsina, Aliaksandra Bahuslauskaya, Ulyana Babayed and Katsyaryna Kryzhanouskaya. Der Spiegel reports, citing a statement by the German international broadcaster.

Wanted in Belarus and Russia

According to Deutsche Welle, all four employees are also wanted in the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. In April 2024, the Belarusian Interior Ministry designated DW Belarus an “extremist organization,” resulting in a comprehensive ban on the broadcaster’s content in the country.

Belarusian authorities claim that DW programs allegedly threaten national sovereignty and public security, as well as discredit state officials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deutsche Welle’s response

Deutsche Welle Director General Barbara Massing called the wanted-list designation an unacceptable attempt to criminalize independent journalism and intimidate journalists for doing their work. She said that the broadcaster supports its employees and will continue providing Belarusian residents with independent and reliable information.

Deutsche Welle noted that cooperation with its editorial office in Belarus may be treated as a crime, while people who provide it with information may face many years in prison. According to the broadcaster’s available information, the wanted-list designation is also connected to criminal proceedings under Article 361 of Belarus’ Criminal Code over alleged participation in organizations designated as “extremist.”

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