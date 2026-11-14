Most Greenpeace boulders ended up at UK wind farm site — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, Greenpeace activists dropped around 15 tonnes of boulders onto the seabed off the coast of Norfolk to obstruct bottom trawling. As The Guardian reports, most of the stones ended up at the site of one of the country’s largest planned offshore wind farms, Norfolk Vanguard East.

Barrier against trawling

Greenpeace created a so-called boulder barrier to protect harbour porpoises off the Norfolk coast. Activists dropped stone blocks weighing up to two tonnes to make bottom trawling impossible. Greenpeace described the area where the barrier is located as one of the most actively trawled in the southern North Sea.

The boulders were dropped without the consent of the marine regulator a few days before the prime minister announced at the COP31 summit an investment of £1 billion in public funds in the Vanguard West and Vanguard East wind farms. According to the publication, Greenpeace checked the seabed for cables, pipelines and shipwrecks, but was unaware of plans to build Vanguard East.

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RWE assesses the consequences

The offshore wind farm developer, German energy company RWE, is in talks with Greenpeace to clarify the location of the boulders and update seabed surveys launched last summer. The company is also examining the possible impact of the barrier on construction of the project and its underwater cables.

Renewable energy developers, with the participation of the UK government, have signed a £12 billion agreement to begin construction of the wind farm next year. The Guardian notes that the boulders will probably be removed within a few months, while commercial fishing may move away from the construction area.

Greenpeace UK co-executive director Will McCallum said claims that the boulders would seriously obstruct construction are unfounded. According to him, energy companies regularly move natural boulders from the seabed before building wind farms, and some of them are ten times heavier than those dropped by the activists.

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