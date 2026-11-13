Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it had fully covered the losses of assets affected by a large-scale cyberattack. The company allocated more than $6.34 billion of its own funds for compensation, Korea Herald reports.

Funds from reserves and treasury

Binance said it used funds from the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), the futures insurance fund, and the corporate treasury to cover the losses. The company purchased the affected cryptocurrencies on the market and through over-the-counter deals.

The exchange also pledged to replenish the SAFU fund to approximately $1 billion so that it remains an emergency reserve for user protection.

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Attack linked to North Korea

Binance's statement came after the October 29 cyberattack, in which digital assets worth more than $6 billion were stolen from the exchange. According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the theft was carried out by the North Korean hacking group TraderTraitor. The FBI also warned that the stolen assets could be laundered through decentralized finance platforms and cryptocurrency exchange services.

Earlier this month, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rejected the FBI's findings, calling them a serious political provocation against Pyongyang. The U.S. State Department, for its part, reiterated concerns that North Korea uses cybercrime to finance its weapons programs.

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