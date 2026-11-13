In the Australian state of Queensland, Binna Burra Lodge has resumed welcoming overnight guests after seven years of reconstruction. The historic site in the Gold Coast hinterland was destroyed by bushfires in September 2019, when flames swept through Lamington National Park.

As ABC News reports, the fire burned 6,000 hectares of rainforest and destroyed the heritage-listed complex and 11 homes. Binna Burra Lodge chair Steve Noakes said recovery after a natural disaster takes time, and the return of guests was an important milestone for a place that had welcomed generations of visitors for nearly a century.

History of the complex and the fire

Binna Burra Lodge was founded in the 1930s by conservationists Arthur Groom and Romeo Lahey. They sought to create a place where visitors could see the region’s natural beauty and be inspired to protect rainforests in the future.

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Police initially suggested that the fire may have been caused by a discarded cigarette butt. At the same time, an internal Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report obtained by ABC indicated that the fire more likely started at an unidentified shooting range in a forested area. The report also contained information that firefighters left one of the fire containment points after recording it as controlled, although it was not.

Protection against future fires

The new complex was built with concrete structures clad in timber. According to Noakes, this solution should better protect the main infrastructure in the event of another fire and make it possible to repair the building after potential damage.

Gold Coast architect and bushfire protection specialist Eldon Bottcher stressed that design alone is not enough. He said vegetation management around the building, firefighter access, and a separate water supply for firefighting are important.

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