In the United States, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), together with two California biotechnology industry associations, has filed a lawsuit against a pilot program of President Trump’s administration. It is intended to link Medicare drug prices to prices in comparable countries. This was reported by STAT News.

Lawsuit against the GLOBE model

The complaint was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The plaintiffs argue that the Global Benchmark for Efficient Drug Pricing, or GLOBE, demonstration model exceeds Medicare’s legally defined authority. The lawsuit seeks to halt the model.

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Testing the pricing approach

The GLOBE program is a test of the Trump administration’s most-favored-nation approach to pricing. According to the outlet, the pilot program is unlikely to have a significant immediate impact, but it could set a precedent that the biotechnology industry seeks to prevent. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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