In the United Kingdom, the biographical film “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, will not be submitted for the 2027 BAFTA Awards. As a result, actors Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo, as well as the film’s technical crew, will not take part in the selection process before voting on the longlists begins, Variety reports.

The filmmakers’ decision

According to the publication, the decision was made after consultations with Lionsgate, international distributor Universal Pictures and other partners by producer Graham King, Fuqua and other interested parties. Variety’s sources cited “several factors” as the reason but did not specify them. Representatives of Lionsgate, Universal Pictures and GK Films declined to comment. At the same time, sources claim that Lionsgate supports the filmmakers’ decision.

The film was not included in the recommended viewing groups that BAFTA sent to its voting members. The academy will publish the final list of submitted works on December 4, when the first round of voting for the longlists begins. They are to be announced on January 7, while the nominees will be announced on January 19. The BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on February 21.

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Box office and awards campaign

“Michael” was released in April and grossed $97 million in the United States and $217 million worldwide. In July, according to Lionsgate, the film became the first biopic to surpass $1 billion in worldwide box office revenue. Critics assessed the film far more reservedly: it has a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it an A- rating on the CinemaScore scale.

John Logan’s screenplay tells the story of Michael Jackson’s journey from Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad tour in the late 1980s. Jaafar Jackson played his uncle; Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller and Mike Myers also appeared in the film. The decision not to participate in BAFTA does not affect the film’s eligibility for the Oscars; “Michael” can also compete for the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and guild awards.

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