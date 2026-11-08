Brazilian biologist Adriana Gomes, together with a team of volunteer divers, is manually removing sun coral from an offshore oil platform near Ipanema Beach in Brazil. In this way, the team is trying to protect the marine protected area located near the beach.

An invasive species off the coast

Sun coral is an invasive species that was first spotted in Brazil more than 40 years ago. It has no natural predators in the region and has therefore already spread along the country’s coast.

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According to Mongabay, the further spread of this coral could threaten Brazil’s marine fauna, as it is capable of smothering it.

Manual coral removal

To combat the invasive species, Gomes’ team uses a simple method: removing the coral by hand. The work is carried out on an offshore oil platform, from which divers manually remove sun coral. Mongabay suggests watching the full video about this work.

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