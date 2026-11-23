During the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom, Jan van de Winkel, CEO of Danish biotech company Genmab, commented on the company’s next stage following successful results from three key clinical trials of its cancer drugs. All three trials involved different forms of cancer and took place over the past month, STAT News reports.

Three results in a month

Several analysts compared the series of successful results to a hat-trick. The publication notes that this string of achievements has made Genmab stand out amid competition in cancer drug development.

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The company’s next task is to obtain regulatory approvals for the drugs and bring them to market. For two products, Genmab must also prove its ability to carry out commercialization independently, without a partnership with a larger pharmaceutical company.

The next stage

According to van de Winkel, the further outcome depends on how successfully Genmab completes these tasks. He made the statement at the conference in London last week.

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