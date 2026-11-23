Biotechnology company Invivyd said that its experimental monoclonal antibody VYD2311 provided 70–90% protection against symptomatic Covid-19. STAT News reports on the results of the DECLARATION clinical trial.

DECLARATION study data

The trial involved 2,359 volunteers. It included three groups: one received a single 250 mg dose of VYD2311, another was administered the drug monthly, and the third received a saline placebo.

Invivyd released the results in a press release and said it plans to submit an application for accelerated approval of VYD2311 for the prevention of symptomatic Covid-19.

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Monoclonal antibodies and vaccines

During the pandemic, monoclonal antibodies were used both to treat Covid-19 and to prevent infection. Later, this technology was used less because of a shrinking market and increased protection among people against infection.

Invivyd Chief Medical Officer Michael Mina said that some people who want to use medicines to protect themselves from Covid-19 might choose monoclonal antibodies if they had the option. According to the source, Covid-19 vaccines reduced the rate of symptomatic infection by about 30%.

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