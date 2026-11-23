Biotechnology company Kymera Therapeutics reported successful Phase II study results for the experimental drug KT-621 in patients with moderate to severe eczema. Participants who received the pill had a statistically significant reduction in disease severity after 16 weeks of treatment compared with the placebo group, STAT News reports.

Study results

The BROADEN2 trial tested three doses of the drug. Improvements were recorded for all three doses, with the largest placebo-adjusted improvement of 45% in the group receiving the medium dose of KT-621.

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Among patients in this group, 62% achieved at least a 75% improvement in eczema severity measures. In the placebo group, 22% of participants achieved this result. The study also met its primary and secondary endpoints, including reductions in itching and the proportion of patients with clear or almost clear skin.

Drug safety

According to the company, KT-621 was generally safe and well tolerated by participants. The only side effect that occurred more frequently among people taking the drug was conjunctivitis. It was recorded in 20% of participants receiving the low dose, 13% receiving the medium dose, and 11% receiving the high dose. All cases were mild or moderate and did not lead to treatment discontinuation.

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