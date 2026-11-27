European capital markets group Euronext has agreed to absorb the Greek holding company Euronext Athens Holding as part of a cross-border merger. The deal is intended to simplify the group’s corporate structure and strengthen the integration of the Greek market into its pan-European operations, Cyprus Mail reports.

New terms for shareholders

Euronext Athens shareholders will be offered one new Euronext share for every 17 shares they hold in the Greek company. This is an improvement on the previous offer, which provided for one Euronext share for every 20 Euronext Athens shares.

Based on Euronext’s closing share price of €167.50 on November 25, the new exchange ratio values one Euronext Athens share at €9.85. This is 38% higher than the €7.14 valuation under the previous offer. Shareholders who do not support the merger and do not wish to receive Euronext shares will be able to exercise their exit right and receive €9.29 in cash per share.

Structure and market regulation

Euronext said the merger is expected to deliver operational, commercial and financial benefits, as well as eliminate the costs of maintaining the Greek holding company’s separate stock exchange listing. The group also expects to finance investments in Greek market infrastructure more efficiently.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regulation of the Greek market will not change after the merger: Greek-licensed companies will continue to operate regulated markets and post-trade services under the supervision of Greek authorities. Once the merger takes effect, Euronext Athens Holding will cease to exist without liquidation, while Euronext will assume its assets and liabilities and continue operations through a branch in Greece.

Required approvals

The exchange ratio was reviewed by Dutch auditor KPMG Accountants and independent Greek expert Ernst & Young (Hellas). Completion of the deal depends on approval by shareholders of both companies, legal procedures and creditor protection procedures in the Netherlands and Greece, as well as the issuance of a Greek pre-merger certificate.

Extraordinary general meetings of shareholders of both companies are scheduled for January 26, 2027. The creditor objection period is expected to end on March 2, 2027. After the Greek certificate is issued, the parties are to sign a Dutch notarial deed, and the merger will take effect the following day.

Read us on