In Ankara, Turkey, on November 24, bitcoin fell by 1.95% over the past 24 hours and traded at $60,358. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined amid continued outflows from spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and weakness across the digital asset market, Anadolu Agency reports.

Crypto market dynamics

The total value of the global cryptocurrency market decreased by 1.05% to $2.08 trillion. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell by 0.17% over the day and traded near $1,698.

Over the past year, bitcoin has lost 30.5% of its value. Its price decline came alongside an approximately 1% drop in the overall digital asset market.

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ETF outflows

Institutional demand for bitcoin weakened this month, with spot bitcoin ETFs recording net outflows of $4.14 billion. This weighed on market sentiment.

Analysts noted that on Tuesday there was no single new factor that directly caused the decline. At the same time, continued fund outflows and caution among market participants kept weighing on the cryptocurrency.

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