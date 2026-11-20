Bitcoin declined for a third consecutive day amid a sell-off in technology stocks in Asia and a drop in futures for U.S. technology companies. The price of the largest cryptocurrency fell to nearly $61,200 before recovering to around $61,700, CoinDesk reports.

Record outflow from BlackRock fund

On Thursday, BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, recorded net outflows of $541.1 million. According to Farside Investors, this was the largest one-day outflow from the fund since it began operating more than two years ago. The previous record was $528.3 million and was set on January 30.

The CoinDesk 20 Index fell by 0.77%. At the same time, technology markets were under pressure: South Korea's Kospi index lost more than 5%, while shares of chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell by about 6%.

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Liquidations in the crypto market

Over 24 hours, cryptocurrency futures trading volume rose by 31.7% to $249.2 billion, while open interest declined by 2.5% to $109.9 billion, according to CoinGlass data. This dynamic indicates that traders were closing positions.

Liquidations over the period reached $718.6 million, with 86.2% involving long positions — bets on further price growth. Open interest in bitcoin futures decreased to $18 billion from $20 billion a week earlier. Put options accounted for 61% of daily bitcoin options trading volume, while the BTC DVOL implied volatility index rose by 7% to 49.

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