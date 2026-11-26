After rebounding from a low of $57,500 on Wednesday, Bitcoin stabilized near $60,500, while tokens of decentralized finance and infrastructure crypto projects posted significantly faster gains. According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin’s price was almost unchanged since the start of the day UTC, while U.S. stock markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

DeFi and infrastructure tokens outperformed Bitcoin

Over the past 24 hours, the CoinDesk DeFi Select index rose 6.3%, while CoinDesk Infrastructure Select gained 6.6%. By comparison, Bitcoin added 3.2%. The move was the opposite of the previous day’s dynamics, when Ethereum and DeFi assets lost about twice as much value as Bitcoin.

Of the 100 tokens included in the CoinDesk 100 index, 93 rose in price over 24 hours. Since the start of the day UTC, the leaders included Sei, which gained 8.7%, Syrup, up 6.4%, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, which added 4.8%.

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Outflows from Bitcoin ETFs

On Wednesday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $453 million, marking the seventh consecutive trading session of capital outflows. BlackRock’s IBIT fund accounted for $329.7 million of that amount. Since the beginning of November, total outflows from these funds have amounted to about $5.39 billion, while their net assets have fallen to $72.03 billion from $104.27 billion as of October 29.

In the derivatives market, open interest in Bitcoin futures increased by 5.1% over the day amid a 3.1% price rise. Crypto futures trading volume grew by 16.7% to $236.2 billion, while total open interest rose by 3.3% to $104.1 billion. An early close of the U.S. trading session and the expiration of $7 billion in Bitcoin options are expected on Friday.

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