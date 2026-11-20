Bitcoin fell to nearly $61,300 late Thursday, its lowest level since early July. This happened after shares of AI company Anthropic debuted on Nasdaq amid a sell-off in technology stocks. As CoinDesk reports, Ethereum, XRP and Solana also traded weakly.

Crypto position liquidations

Over the past 24 hours, cryptocurrency exchanges liquidated futures positions worth more than $600 million, with nearly half occurring in the final 12 hours of that period. CoinDesk notes that the rapid unwinding of positions may indicate reduced leverage amid volatility following Anthropic's IPO.

Anthropic listed on Nasdaq on November 19, 2026, under the ticker ANT. The company raised approximately $81.3 billion in its public offering and $107.3 billion including a $26 billion private placement. The shares were priced at $83, above the indicated range of $70–78; they began trading at $111.50 and ended their first day at $97.17.

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Market sentiment

Nasdaq futures were down 0.7% at the time of publication and fell below the 200-day average. This followed a 2.4% decline in the index on Thursday and, according to CoinDesk, indicated that investor caution toward risk assets persisted.

Paul Howard, senior director at crypto market maker Wincent, suggested that capital may gradually return to crypto assets after the IPO is completed, although he does not expect a sharp price recovery. At the same time, Ryan Kirkley, co-founder and CEO of Global Settlement Network, warned that declining institutional investor appetite for technology stocks could also increase pressure on cryptocurrencies sensitive to liquidity conditions.

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