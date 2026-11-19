Amid expectations regarding interest rates in the United States, bitcoin recovered to around $63,750 after its price fell below $63,000 late on Wednesday. Since the start of the day UTC, the largest cryptocurrency gained 1.6%, while the CoinDesk 20 index rose by the same amount. At the same time, bitcoin remained 11% cheaper than a week earlier, CoinDesk reports.

Outflows from bitcoin ETFs

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs recorded more than $300 million in outflows on Wednesday, according to Farside data. Investors withdrew funds from these funds on 12 of the past 14 days.

Bitcoin's rise may have been restrained by expectations of further interest rate hikes in the United States. Minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting published on Wednesday showed the regulator's preference for higher rates. At the same time, some analysts believe officials' estimates are already outdated.

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Caution in the derivatives market

Open interest in BTC derivatives rose by 1.61% to $42.5 billion, despite liquidations of $181 million in positions over the past 24 hours. Long positions accounted for 77% of this amount. Funding rates remained nearly neutral, while the three-month annualized basis narrowed during the day. According to CoinDesk, this indicated cautious positioning by market participants rather than pronounced bullish sentiment.

In options trading, put options, which are used to protect against price declines, accounted for 70% of volume. According to Binance's heat map, a liquidity cluster for short positions was located in the $64,000–$64,500 range, while long-position liquidity was concentrated near $62,000–$62,340.

Attention on Anthropic's offering

On Thursday, markets will also watch the initial public offering of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic. The company is expected to sell more than $100 billion worth of shares, surpassing SpaceX's June offering in size. Some analysts suggest that investors may sell bitcoin to buy Anthropic shares, although opinions differ on the scale of such an impact.

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