Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell 5.10% on Friday to $55,830. This is the lowest level since September 2024. Earlier during trading, its price dropped below $60,000 for the first time since July.

Cryptocurrency decline

As of 23:13 U.S. Eastern Time, bitcoin was trading at $55,830. Before that, its price had fallen 3.57% to $56,813.68. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, on movements in the cryptocurrency market.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on risky assets

Investors are concerned about inflated valuations of shares in companies linked to artificial intelligence, which has also affected other risky assets. The crypto market has been under pressure in recent sessions due to doubts about the profitability of large-scale spending on AI infrastructure, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following the Democrats' victory in the U.S. midterm elections, and the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Major U.S. stock indexes were also heading for their worst weekly result since April 2025, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced the “Liberation Day” tariffs.

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