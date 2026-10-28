In Pretoria, South Africa, a court granted businessman and former regional treasurer of the African National Congress Suliman Carrim bail of 100,000 rand in a case concerning his failure to return to continue testifying before the Madlanga Commission. However, he was not released because he remains in custody in another case involving an attempt to take two vehicles out of the country.

As Daily Maverick reports, Carrim was detained on October 15 at O. R. Tambo International Airport when he was preparing to leave South Africa. He had previously testified before the commission but did not return to continue his testimony, although he was required to do so. His lawyers submitted medical documents stating that their client was unfit to take part in the hearings, but Carrim refused an independent medical examination.

Bail conditions

Among the bail conditions is a requirement for Carrim's lawyer to contact the Madlanga Commission within 48 hours and agree on the date of his next appearance. His passport must remain with the investigator until the completion of the court proceedings and his testimony before the commission. The businessman is also prohibited from leaving South Africa without the court's written permission.

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The prosecution unsuccessfully sought a review of the bail issue, arguing that Carrim had not disclosed information about property belonging to his wife, as well as about the charges in Musina.

Separate case in Musina

In a case being heard by the Musina Magistrate's Court, Carrim and two other defendants are accused of attempting to take two vehicles out of South Africa. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Carrim allegedly acted in collusion with his employees and attempted to steal vehicles belonging to Absa by exporting them using false documents.

Carrim's lawyer, Ulrich Roux, said that the defence for the two other defendants had held plea negotiations with the prosecution. Citing SABC, Daily Maverick identifies them as Musa Phiri and Zakes Ibrahim. The hearings in Musina were due to resume on October 30, while Carrim's case over his failure to return to the Madlanga Commission was scheduled for December 8.

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