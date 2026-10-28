In Guadalajara, Mexico, about 10 participants in a protest for access to clean tap water filed complaints with Mexico’s Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), alleging torture and unlawful detention by Jalisco state police. Mexico News Daily reports.

Those filing complaints include lawyer and leader of the “Access to Health Care, Justice and Education” collective Adriana Gabriela Arreola Dueñas, as well as doctor Daniela Álvarez Cepeda. They described their experiences at a press conference. Their statements and complaints from other protest participants are being investigated by the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, while the National Human Rights Commission is examining possible human rights violations. The FGR has not publicly stated whether it has launched its own investigation.

Statements by detainees

Arreola claims that during the October 11 protest near Casa Jalisco, the official residence of state Governor Pablo Lemus, she was seized by three police officers. According to her, the officers insulted her, pulled down her pants and tied her hands with her own scarf. She also said that one female police officer kicked her in the back while she was lying on the ground, and officers sat and jumped on her back. Arreola said that a person in civilian clothing, who may have been a plainclothes police officer, kicked her in the head.

Álvarez said police detained her after she was hit by a water cannon jet. According to her, she suffered a neck sprain and bruises, while officers took her phone and damaged her bag. She emphasized that the participants were demanding only clean water and were not trying to express a political position.

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Detention and authorities’ response

Both women said that after being detained, they and other people were held for several hours in a small room on the grounds of Casa Jalisco. According to them, about 40 people were there, some of whom had bleeding injuries. The detainees also claim that police officers threatened to take them somewhere where no one would find them.

During the protest, police used tear gas and water cannons. Dozens of people were injured, and at least 39 people were detained. Arreola and Álvarez said that the detainees were later transferred to a Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office facility, where they were held in cold conditions without access to phones. On October 13, Lemus announced the release of all detainees, acknowledged “serious mistakes” by the authorities, and said those responsible should be investigated and punished.

Jalisco Security Minister Juan Pablo Hernández González denied that he personally ordered the use of force. At the same time, he said there was testimony from police officers and commanders in the case, and that three commanders could face punishment. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly condemned the alleged torture of protest participants.

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