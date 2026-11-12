About 1,800 schools across Italy received bomb threats on Thursday. This happened for the second consecutive day, while the country's government considers the threats a likely series of false reports, UPI reports.

Government advice to schools

Italian authorities advised educational institutions not to evacuate without specific evidence that a threat poses a real danger. The day before, hundreds of schools in Italy received similar messages, as did educational institutions in other European countries.

The emails sent on Wednesday to 6,300 Italian public schools were signed with the name “Mykhailo Andropov, leader of Vilayat di Misoginistan.” This person is not believed to be real. At the same time, according to the newspaper la Repubblica, parents of students in Rome protested against a school principal who dismissed the threat and demanded nationwide rules from the government for responding to such incidents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Threats in France and Ireland

Bomb threats were also sent to schools in France, where some institutions were evacuated. French President Emmanuel Macron said there was not yet enough information to determine whether foreign states could be behind the calls.

A railway station in Calais also received a threat. As a result, trains in northern France and on international routes were delayed. On Wednesday, threats were sent to schools in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Read us on