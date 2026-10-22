About 27 foreign traders in Bellville, a suburb of Cape Town in South Africa, have approached the Western Cape High Court. They say that the City of Cape Town and police failed to protect them from alleged threats and intimidation by anti-immigration movements. TimesLIVE reports.

The applicants are supported by the Somali Association of South Africa (Sasa). In court papers filed on Monday, they are asking for Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement to be barred from interfering with their work in the Bellville trading area, despite their valid municipal trading permits.

Claims of blocked trading sites

According to the applicants, from June 30, members of the two movements began preventing foreigners from accessing trading sites near the Golden Arrow bus terminal and Middestad Mall. Together, these locations form the Bellville trading area. The court documents claim that the campaign targeted Black foreign informal traders.

Abdulhakim Mumin Salih Hussein, a Somali national who works at Sasa, stated in his affidavit that on July 1, traders who tried to return to their stalls were allegedly met by groups of people wearing clothing associated with Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement. According to him, they were told that they had no right to trade in South Africa and had to leave the country. Hussein also claims that some goods and personal belongings were forcibly removed from the trading sites.

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Claims against the authorities and police

The applicants stress that they have the legal right to live and work in South Africa, and that the city issued them permits for informal trading under local rules. They believe that the blockage deprived them of their only source of income.

According to Hussein, about 13 traders went to the Bellville police station, where they allegedly tried to obtain assistance for around seven hours but were refused. He claims that law enforcement officers did not open criminal cases or take written statements, explaining that the traders could not name the alleged offenders.

The traders are asking the court to order authorities to develop a joint plan for safe access to the trading area and prevent further interference with their work. The City of Cape Town said it would respond to a Sunday Times inquiry later. Operation Dudula representatives in the Western Cape said they could not comment on the case because they had not seen the court papers. The allegations set out in the lawsuit have not yet been established by a court.

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