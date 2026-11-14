During one of the most powerful geomagnetic storms of recent decades, which occurred on May 10–11, 2024, about 85% of the ions in Earth’s ring current came from its own ionosphere rather than the solar wind. The data were obtained by Japan’s Arase satellite, ScienceDaily reports.

The storm, known as the Gannon storm or the Mother’s Day storm, was caused by the arrival of large clouds of charged solar particles in Earth’s magnetosphere. The SYM-H index, which measures geomagnetic disturbance, then fell to −518 nanoteslas. This was the second-strongest recorded geomagnetic disturbance since 1981.

Ring current measurements

The ring current is a region around Earth at an altitude of thousands of kilometers above the equator, where energetic charged particles circulate, mainly oxygen and hydrogen ions. The magnetic field they create partially counteracts the planet’s magnetic field, which is why its weakening is recorded during a storm.

Scientists have long considered two main sources of ring current particles: the solar wind and Earth’s ionosphere, an electrically charged layer of the upper atmosphere. During the May storm, the Arase satellite passed through this region shortly after the disturbance began and again near its peak. The spacecraft’s instruments made it possible to determine the mass and energy of individual ions.

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The study’s lead author, Naritoshi Kitamura of Nagoya University’s Institute for Space-Earth Environmental Research, said this was the first simultaneous observation of ring current ions and the solar wind during a storm of this scale. According to him, approximately 85% of the ions were oxygen from Earth’s ionosphere.

Magnetic field weakening

Near the peak of the storm, Arase recorded a 40% decrease in magnetic field intensity at an altitude of about 16,000 kilometers above Earth. At the same time, the spacecraft detected a reduction in the number of energetic electrons that usually move through this part of near-Earth space.

The researchers suggest that a significant number of heavier ions of terrestrial origin may have intensified the magnetic disturbance and contributed to the ring current reaching its greatest intensity closer to the planet. They also point out that not only solar wind parameters, but also the processes by which atmospheric ions escape into the magnetosphere, may be important for forecasting powerful geomagnetic storms.

The results were published in the journal Science Advances. They also support preparations for the proposed two-satellite JAXA FACTORS mission, which is intended to study the influx of ions from the atmosphere into the magnetosphere and their role in the development of geomagnetic storms.

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