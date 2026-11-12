In Israel, the bloc of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot plans to repeal five important laws passed during Benjamin Netanyahu’s premiership. The initiative is intended to be implemented before a new government is formed, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the newspaper Israel Hayom.

The bloc’s leaders agreed to establish special parliamentary committees that will consider the repeal of these laws in parallel. Most of these committees are expected to be chaired by Yair Golan’s Democrats party. The initiative concerns provisions that, according to opponents, strengthened political influence over independent institutions and weakened oversight of the authorities.

Changes for the judicial system

One of the committees will consider two laws concerning the appointment of judges and legal support for the government. The first law changed the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee: two representatives of the Israel Bar Association were replaced by lawyers chosen by the governing coalition and the opposition. Critics believed this strengthened political influence over judicial appointments.

The second law divided the powers of the attorney general between the government’s legal adviser and the chief prosecutor. It also gave the government broader opportunities to influence the appointment and dismissal of the legal adviser, reject their legal opinions, or engage external legal representation.

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Police, media and the prime minister’s powers

Another committee is to consider repealing changes to the work of the unit that investigates suspected crimes by police officers. The law removed this body from the direct oversight of professional prosecutors and gave the justice minister significant influence over the appointment of its head. Opponents warned that such changes could politicize investigations and jeopardize the unit’s independence.

Separately, the bloc intends to repeal a media law that eased restrictions on cross-ownership of television channels and newspapers and removed the institutional separation between editorial offices and the commercial interests of owners. The law also introduced official audience measurements for the distribution of state advertising; critics said this mechanism could benefit broadcasters that support the government.

The fourth committee will work on repealing an amendment that limited the grounds for declaring the prime minister unfit to hold office solely to physical or mental incapacity. Opponents argued that the provision was adopted to protect Netanyahu during his corruption trial. The Supreme Court postponed the application of the amendment until the next Knesset term.

The Knesset’s legal adviser told the bloc’s leaders that repealing the judicial changes could happen relatively quickly, while revising the media law would be more difficult. On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, giving him 28 days with the possibility of extending the period by another 14 days.

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